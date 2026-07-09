Iran's Mourning and Mystery: Khamenei's Legacy and Mojtaba's Hidden Era Begins

Iran Buries Its Slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei On Thursday At The Countrys Holiest Shrine

Iran buried its late Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, at the country's holiest shrine in Mashhad, marking the end of a week of mourning punctuated by renewed conflict with the United States.

Large crowds gathered to honor Khamenei, waving flags and chanting slogans as his body was displayed throughout Iran and Iraq. The legacy of his 37-year rule is heavily debated, as Iran faces significant internal challenges even after surviving external pressures.

Meanwhile, Mojtaba Khamenei, Ayatollah Khamenei's successor and son, remains hidden, having suffered severe injuries from the same strike that killed his father. His absence continues to add mystery to the unfolding political landscape.