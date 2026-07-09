Five Provinces Now Free From Eskom Load Reduction

Eskom has announced that five of South Africa's nine provinces are now free from load reduction following the rollout of its nationwide Load Reduction Eradication Programme, marking significant progress in efforts to strengthen the country's electricity distribution network.

The programme, which began in September last year, has already removed around 1.1 million people from load reduction schedules, representing approximately 65% of Eskom's overall target. Mpumalanga is the latest province to achieve load reduction-free status, joining the Western Cape, Northern Cape, Free State and North West. Eskom is working towards eliminating load reduction across the country by March 2027.

The power utility said the achievement forms part of its broader strategy to improve operational and financial sustainability by reducing energy losses, upgrading ageing infrastructure and modernising electricity distribution systems. The improvements are expected to deliver more reliable electricity supplies for households, schools, healthcare facilities, businesses and other essential services.

Infrastructure upgrades continue in remaining affected areas

Eskom Group Executive for Distribution Junaid Munshi said the milestone reflects the utility's ongoing efforts to improve electricity service delivery across South Africa. He noted that while power generation has become more stable, attention is now focused on strengthening distribution networks in communities still affected by load reduction.

Munshi said more than one million customers have already benefited from the programme, although important work remains in areas that continue to experience overloaded networks. Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal remain among the provinces where further investment is required to complete the programme.

According to Eskom, future work will include continued infrastructure upgrades, the rollout of advanced technologies and closer collaboration with communities and stakeholders to resolve the underlying causes of network overloading.

Eskom urges communities to help protect electricity infrastructure

The utility explained that load reduction is introduced in areas where electricity infrastructure is placed under severe pressure by illegal connections, electricity theft, meter tampering and vandalism. These activities increase the risk of equipment failures, prolonged supply interruptions and safety hazards for both residents and technical teams.

Eskom is encouraging communities to play an active role in protecting the electricity network by reporting illegal connections, damaged infrastructure and cases of electricity theft. The utility is also asking customers to support the installation of smart meters and allow authorised technical teams safe access to maintain and upgrade equipment.

The company said stronger community cooperation will be essential to achieving its target of eliminating load reduction nationwide by March 2027 while building a safer, more reliable and sustainable electricity network for all South Africans.