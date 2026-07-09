Nzimande Calls for Stronger Science Partnerships to Boost Growth

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Dr Blade Nzimande has called for a stronger partnership between government, research institutions and private businesses, saying South Africa needs a new approach that places scientific research at the centre of economic development and social progress.

Speaking at the inaugural Science, Technology and Innovation Public Lecture held at the Emperors Palace Convention Centre in Johannesburg, the Minister said South Africa already has a strong national innovation system built around universities, science councils, government departments and public agencies. He explained that this foundation has produced internationally recognised research, yet many scientific breakthroughs struggle to reach the market where they can benefit communities and create economic value.

Dr Nzimande said relying only on government funding cannot provide the level of innovation the country needs, while research driven entirely by commercial interests may overlook important national priorities that serve the broader public.

Research must move beyond laboratories into real-world solutions

The Minister proposed a science-centred public-private partnership model that combines academic excellence and public oversight with private-sector investment, business expertise and the ability to commercialise new technologies. He said this balanced approach would help promising discoveries move from laboratories into industries where they can create jobs, improve services and strengthen South Africa's economy.

He pointed out that many private companies are cautious about investing in early-stage scientific research because such projects often carry financial risks and may not produce immediate returns for shareholders. A closer partnership between public institutions and businesses could reduce those barriers while supporting innovation that responds to the country's development needs.

Dr Nzimande said South Africa's Decadal Plan for Science, Technology and Innovation 2022–2032 provides the roadmap for this vision by placing greater emphasis on technology commercialisation, innovation-led economic growth and support for the goals outlined in the National Development Plan. The strategy also focuses on building a stronger research workforce and improving participation across the science, technology, engineering and mathematics sectors by expanding opportunities for historically underrepresented communities.

Inclusive innovation seen as key to South Africa's future

The Minister said successful partnerships will require structures that help universities, science councils and businesses work together despite their different operating models and priorities. He suggested mechanisms such as jointly managed technology-transfer offices and special-purpose vehicles to support collaboration while protecting academic independence and encouraging investment. He also highlighted the importance of strengthening South Africa's digital capabilities through research, advanced skills development and initiatives such as the Presidential PhD Programme, which is designed to expand the country's pool of highly skilled researchers.

Dr Nzimande said innovation should never be limited to established institutions or large companies. Every partnership, he said, should contribute to transformation by creating opportunities for researchers from historically disadvantaged backgrounds and by integrating small, medium and micro enterprises into the supply chains that support scientific and technological development. He added that inclusive participation should become a measurable outcome of every science-centred partnership, helping ensure that the benefits of innovation are shared more widely across South African society.