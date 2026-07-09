Russia is ready to help Mozambique fight 'terrorist threat', TASS cites Lavrov
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has offered to help Mozambique combat Islamist insurgents in the north of the country, pending a formal request from the Mozambican government.
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- Russia
Russia is ready to help Mozambique eliminate the "terrorist threat" it faces, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday, the state TASS news agency reported. Government forces have been battling Islamist insurgents in the north of the country.
"Russia is prepared to respond to a request from our Mozambican friends regarding the support we can provide in eliminating the terrorist threat that persists in the north of the country," TASS cited Lavrov as saying. Russia has expanded its security presence in Africa through the Africa Corps, a paramilitary force that succeeded the Wagner mercenary group and is active in several countries on the continent.
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