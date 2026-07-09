Russia is ready to help Mozambique fight 'terrorist threat', TASS cites Lavrov

Russia ​is ready ​to help Mozambique ‌eliminate the "terrorist ​threat" it faces, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei ‌Lavrov said on Thursday, the state TASS news agency reported. Government forces have ‌been battling Islamist insurgents in the ‌north of the country.

"Russia is prepared to respond to a request from our Mozambican ⁠friends ​regarding ⁠the support we can provide in eliminating the ⁠terrorist threat that persists in ​the north of the country," TASS cited ⁠Lavrov as saying. Russia has expanded its ⁠security ​presence in Africa through the Africa Corps, a paramilitary force ⁠that succeeded the Wagner mercenary group and is ⁠active ⁠in several countries on the continent.