Mexico to file criminal complaints in US over deaths in immigration custody
Mexico's government plans to file criminal complaints in the US over the deaths of 17 Mexican nationals in immigration custody or during arrest operations.
- Country:
- Mexico
Mexico's government plans to file criminal complaints in the U.S. regarding Mexican citizens who died in immigration custody or while being targeted for detention, Foreign Minister Roberto Velasco said on Thursday.
Fourteen Mexican nationals have lost their lives while in custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and three more died in arrest operations conducted by the agency, Velasco told a press conference.