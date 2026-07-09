Mexico to file criminal complaints in US over deaths in immigration custody

Mexico's government plans to file criminal complaints in the US over the deaths of 17 Mexican nationals in immigration custody or during arrest operations.

Reuters | Mexicos Government Plans To File Criminal Complaints In The Us Regarding Mexican Citizens Who Died In Immigration Custody Or While Being Targeted For Detention | Updated: 09-07-2026 20:02 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 20:02 IST
Mexico to file criminal complaints in US over deaths in immigration custody
  • Country:
  • Mexico

​Mexico's ‌government plans ​to file criminal complaints ‌in the U.S. regarding Mexican citizens who died in immigration ‌custody or while ‌being targeted for detention, Foreign Minister Roberto Velasco said ⁠on ​Thursday.

Fourteen ⁠Mexican nationals have lost ⁠their lives while in custody ​of U.S. Immigration and ⁠Customs Enforcement, and three more ⁠died ​in arrest operations conducted by the ⁠agency, Velasco told a press ⁠conference.

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