Mexico to file criminal complaints in US over deaths in immigration custody

Mexicos Government Plans To File Criminal Complaints In The Us Regarding Mexican Citizens Who Died In Immigration Custody Or While Being Targeted For Detention

​Mexico's ‌government plans ​to file criminal complaints ‌in the U.S. regarding Mexican citizens who died in immigration ‌custody or while ‌being targeted for detention, Foreign Minister Roberto Velasco said ⁠on ​Thursday.

Fourteen ⁠Mexican nationals have lost ⁠their lives while in custody ​of U.S. Immigration and ⁠Customs Enforcement, and three more ⁠died ​in arrest operations conducted by the ⁠agency, Velasco told a press ⁠conference.