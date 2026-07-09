Cycling-Pogacar aces Tourmalet test to win Tour de France stage six
Tadej Pogacar secured a solo victory in the sixth stage of the Tour de France, moving closer to reclaiming the yellow jersey.
- Country:
- France
Tadej Pogacar's attack during the punishing climb to Col du Tourmalet led him to a spectacular solo victory in Thursday's sixth stage of the Tour de France.
Jonas Vingegaard, who failed to keep up with Pogacar during the ascent to Tourmalet, finished a distant second over two minutes later. Torstein Traeen, who held the overall lead coming into the stage, suffered a crash during the descent from Tourmalet that derailed his attempt to reduce the gap with Slovenian Pogacar, who appears to be on course to reclaim the yellow jersey.