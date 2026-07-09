Cycling-Pogacar aces Tourmalet test to win Tour de France stage six

Tadej Pogacars Attack During The Punishing Climb To Col Du Tourmalet Led Him To A Spectacular Solo Victory In Thursdays Sixth Stage Of The Tour De France Jonas Vingegaard

​Tadej Pogacar's ‌attack during ​the punishing climb to Col du ‌Tourmalet led him to a spectacular solo victory in Thursday's sixth stage ‌of the Tour de France.

Jonas Vingegaard, ‌who failed to keep up with Pogacar during the ascent to Tourmalet, finished ⁠a ​distant ⁠second over two minutes later. Torstein Traeen, who ⁠held the overall lead coming into ​the stage, suffered a crash during ⁠the descent from Tourmalet that derailed ⁠his ​attempt to reduce the gap with Slovenian Pogacar, who appears ⁠to be on course to reclaim ⁠the ⁠yellow jersey.