Soccer-England's Quansah banned for two matches after red card against Mexico

England defender Jarell Quansah has been suspended for two matches after a studs-up tackle, leaving manager Thomas Tuchel short of back-line options for the World Cup's latter stages.

Reuters | England Defender Jarell Quansah Has Been Suspended For Two Matches Following His Red Card In The Teams World Cup Last Victory Over Mexico | Updated: 09-07-2026 22:08 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 22:08 IST
Soccer-England's Quansah banned for two matches after red card against Mexico
  • Country:
  • England

​England defender Jarell ​Quansah has been ‌suspended for ​two matches following his red card in the team's World ‌Cup last-16 victory over Mexico, leaving manager Thomas Tuchel short of back-line options for the latter ‌stages of the tournament. Quansah was sent off after ‌a video review determined that he made a sliding studs-up tackle.

England had been weighing a possible appeal after ⁠FIFA ​overturned a ⁠one-match suspension imposed on United States striker Folarin Balogun earlier ⁠in the tournament. However, the two-match ban means Quansah will ​miss England's quarter-final against Norway on Saturday ⁠in Miami and a potential semi-final should they advance.

The defender ⁠would ​only be available again for selection if England reach the World Cup final. The suspension ⁠is a setback for Tuchel as England attempt to ⁠continue ⁠their run in the tournament, with the team's defensive problems compounded by ‌injuries.

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