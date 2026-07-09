Soccer-England's Quansah banned for two matches after red card against Mexico

England Defender Jarell Quansah Has Been Suspended For Two Matches Following His Red Card In The Teams World Cup Last Victory Over Mexico

​England defender Jarell ​Quansah has been ‌suspended for ​two matches following his red card in the team's World ‌Cup last-16 victory over Mexico, leaving manager Thomas Tuchel short of back-line options for the latter ‌stages of the tournament. Quansah was sent off after ‌a video review determined that he made a sliding studs-up tackle.

England had been weighing a possible appeal after ⁠FIFA ​overturned a ⁠one-match suspension imposed on United States striker Folarin Balogun earlier ⁠in the tournament. However, the two-match ban means Quansah will ​miss England's quarter-final against Norway on Saturday ⁠in Miami and a potential semi-final should they advance.

The defender ⁠would ​only be available again for selection if England reach the World Cup final. The suspension ⁠is a setback for Tuchel as England attempt to ⁠continue ⁠their run in the tournament, with the team's defensive problems compounded by ‌injuries.