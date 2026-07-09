Soccer-England's Quansah banned for two matches after red card against Mexico
England defender Jarell Quansah has been suspended for two matches after a studs-up tackle, leaving manager Thomas Tuchel short of back-line options for the World Cup's latter stages.
- Country:
- England
England defender Jarell Quansah has been suspended for two matches following his red card in the team's World Cup last-16 victory over Mexico, leaving manager Thomas Tuchel short of back-line options for the latter stages of the tournament. Quansah was sent off after a video review determined that he made a sliding studs-up tackle.
England had been weighing a possible appeal after FIFA overturned a one-match suspension imposed on United States striker Folarin Balogun earlier in the tournament. However, the two-match ban means Quansah will miss England's quarter-final against Norway on Saturday in Miami and a potential semi-final should they advance.
The defender would only be available again for selection if England reach the World Cup final. The suspension is a setback for Tuchel as England attempt to continue their run in the tournament, with the team's defensive problems compounded by injuries.
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