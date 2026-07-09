Soccer-Pulisic suffered fracture, bone bruise in US defeat by Belgium
US forward Christian Pulisic has suffered a microfracture and bone bruise in his right leg during the World Cup round of 16 defeat to Belgium.
- Country:
- United States
U.S. forward Christian Pulisic suffered a microfracture and bone bruise in his right leg during the United States' defeat by Belgium in the World Cup round of 16, the country's soccer federation said on Thursday.
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