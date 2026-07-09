Soccer-Pulisic suffered fracture, bone bruise in US defeat by Belgium

Us Forward Christian Pulisic Suffered A Microfracture And Bone Bruise In His Right Leg During The United States Defeat By Belgium In The World Cup Round Of

U.S. ​forward Christian ​Pulisic suffered a ‌microfracture and ​bone bruise in his right leg during the ‌United States' defeat by Belgium in the World Cup round of 16, the country's soccer ‌federation said on Thursday.