Georgian Opposition Leader Sentenced for Court Arson Attempt

Georgian opposition politician Aleko Elisashvili was sentenced to 13 years in prison for attempted terrorism, following an arson attempt on Tbilisi City Court. He claimed his actions protested governmental repression. Georgia, once democratic, faces criticism for growing authoritarianism, affecting ties with the European Union. Elisashvili's political group risks a ban.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Georgian Opposition Politician Was Sentenced To Years In Prison On Friday After Being Convicted On A Terrorism Charge For Attempting To Set Fire To A Court Building In The Capital Last Year | Updated: 10-07-2026 19:05 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 19:05 IST
Georgian Opposition Leader Sentenced for Court Arson Attempt

A Georgian opposition politician, Aleko Elisashvili, was sentenced to 13 years in prison on Friday, following his conviction on terrorism charges. Elisashvili attempted to set fire to a court building in Tbilisi last year, according to reports by the Interpress news agency.

The court detailed that Elisashvili, who founded the Citizens party, broke into the Tbilisi City Court's chancellery building in November 2025. He allegedly smashed a window with a hammer, poured gasoline inside, and attempted to ignite the building. Despite denying the charges, Elisashvili claimed his actions were a protest against the government's crackdown on the opposition.

Georgia's political climate has shifted towards authoritarianism, according to government critics, causing tensions with the European Union. Elisashvili's party faces a potential ban by the ruling Georgian Dream party, which accuses the opposition of inciting violent coups. It's uncertain whether Elisashvili plans to appeal his sentence. In his final address, he condemned the government's oppression.

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