BRICS Nations Unite for Sustainable Transport Future

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights the need for enhanced cooperation among BRICS nations to develop sustainable, resilient, and future-ready transport systems. Emphasizing India's roles in various infrastructural advancements, Gadkari calls for collaborative efforts to address global mobility challenges using innovative and inclusive solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2026 08:50 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 08:50 IST
BRICS Nations Unite for Sustainable Transport Future
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari with other BRICS delgates (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, has called for enhanced cooperation among BRICS countries to construct sustainable, resilient, and future-ready transport systems. He emphasized that the collective capabilities of BRICS provide a unique opportunity to shape the future of global mobility through innovation and shared responsibility.

During a gathering of BRICS Transport Ministers and dignitaries in Nagpur, Gadkari outlined India's vision under its BRICS Chairship, which is guided by the theme 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability'. He underscored India's role in transforming infrastructure sectors such as roadways, railways, maritime, and aviation, promoting a people-first approach inspired by the philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'.

Highlighting initiatives like the Greenfield Expressways, the Hybrid Annuity Model, and the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, Gadkari showcased India's commitment to sustainable and technology-driven infrastructure. He called for stronger BRICS collaboration to tackle issues of infrastructure financing, congestion, and road safety while promoting innovative solutions in green hydrogen and electric mobility.

TRENDING

1
Johor Elections: A Test of Unity for Anwar Ibrahim's Coalition

Johor Elections: A Test of Unity for Anwar Ibrahim's Coalition

Global
2
Apple Sues OpenAI: The Battle for AI Hardware Heats Up

Apple Sues OpenAI: The Battle for AI Hardware Heats Up

Global
3
Trump's Controversial Ousting at the Federal Election Agency

Trump's Controversial Ousting at the Federal Election Agency

Global
4
Controversy Over Trump Administration's Shake-Up of Election Agency

Controversy Over Trump Administration's Shake-Up of Election Agency

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

OECD Maps Malta's Skills Future with 30 Reforms to Boost Growth, Talent and Investment

The Next Global Health Crisis Is Already Here and It Is Drug-Resistant

AI in African Higher Education: Innovation’s Promise, Inequality’s Warning

Urban-Rural Coordination Is Becoming the New Test of Sustainable Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026