BRICS Nations Unite for Sustainable Transport Future

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, has called for enhanced cooperation among BRICS countries to construct sustainable, resilient, and future-ready transport systems. He emphasized that the collective capabilities of BRICS provide a unique opportunity to shape the future of global mobility through innovation and shared responsibility.

During a gathering of BRICS Transport Ministers and dignitaries in Nagpur, Gadkari outlined India's vision under its BRICS Chairship, which is guided by the theme 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability'. He underscored India's role in transforming infrastructure sectors such as roadways, railways, maritime, and aviation, promoting a people-first approach inspired by the philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'.

Highlighting initiatives like the Greenfield Expressways, the Hybrid Annuity Model, and the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, Gadkari showcased India's commitment to sustainable and technology-driven infrastructure. He called for stronger BRICS collaboration to tackle issues of infrastructure financing, congestion, and road safety while promoting innovative solutions in green hydrogen and electric mobility.