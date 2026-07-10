BRICS Transport Talks: Paving Paths to Sustainable Mobility

On the second day of the 3rd BRICS Transport Working Group meeting in Nagpur, delegates from member countries discussed a common transport agenda under India's Chairship. Eddy Wardoyo, Head of the Indonesian delegation, expressed optimism that the outcomes will benefit all BRICS countries, emphasizing the importance of effective follow-up.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2026 23:24 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 23:24 IST
BRICS Transport Talks: Paving Paths to Sustainable Mobility
BRICS Transport Working Group Senior Officials Meeting (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The 3rd BRICS Transport Working Group meeting's second day unfolded with fruitful discussions in Nagpur, as delegates from member nations, including India, Brazil, Russia, China, and South Africa, outlined a comprehensive transport agenda under India's BRICS Chairship. Eddy Wardoyo, leading the Indonesian delegation, praised the productive dialogue, expressing confidence that the meeting's outcomes would benefit all member countries.

Wardoyo emphasized to the media the importance of not only formalizing agreements but also ensuring their effective implementation. He acknowledged the Indian Chairship's potential to drive significant progress by transforming discussions into actionable commitments. The gathering, spanning three days, is set to influence the agenda for the BRICS Transport Ministers' Meeting, focusing on connectivity, sustainable mobility, and digital infrastructure advancements.

Hosting its fourth Chairship in 2026, India draws on a theme of resilience and innovation, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision at the 2025 Rio Summit. Originally concentrated on economic issues, the BRICS agenda now encompasses diverse global challenges, ranging from climate change and counter-terrorism to trade and telecommunications, reflecting its expanded scope of cooperation.

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