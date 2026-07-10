BRICS Transport Talks: Paving Paths to Sustainable Mobility

The 3rd BRICS Transport Working Group meeting's second day unfolded with fruitful discussions in Nagpur, as delegates from member nations, including India, Brazil, Russia, China, and South Africa, outlined a comprehensive transport agenda under India's BRICS Chairship. Eddy Wardoyo, leading the Indonesian delegation, praised the productive dialogue, expressing confidence that the meeting's outcomes would benefit all member countries.

Wardoyo emphasized to the media the importance of not only formalizing agreements but also ensuring their effective implementation. He acknowledged the Indian Chairship's potential to drive significant progress by transforming discussions into actionable commitments. The gathering, spanning three days, is set to influence the agenda for the BRICS Transport Ministers' Meeting, focusing on connectivity, sustainable mobility, and digital infrastructure advancements.

Hosting its fourth Chairship in 2026, India draws on a theme of resilience and innovation, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision at the 2025 Rio Summit. Originally concentrated on economic issues, the BRICS agenda now encompasses diverse global challenges, ranging from climate change and counter-terrorism to trade and telecommunications, reflecting its expanded scope of cooperation.