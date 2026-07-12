ASEAN Diplomats Press for Peace Amid Myanmar Crisis

The Southeast Asian Bloc Asean Was Told On Sunday By Myanmars Foreign Minister That Detained Former Leader Aung San Suu Kyi Was A Sister Who Was In Good Health And Would Be Looked After

In a pivotal meeting on Sunday, ASEAN diplomats engaged with Myanmar's foreign minister to advance a stalled peace initiative aimed at resolving the country's ongoing conflict. The discussions included the status of Aung San Suu Kyi, the ousted leader, with assurances given about her well-being.

Philippine Foreign Minister Maria Theresa Lazaro has been advocating for access to Suu Kyi, emphasizing her health and detention conditions following the 2021 coup. The meeting marked a rare in-person dialogue with Myanmar's representatives since the military takeover disrupted peace efforts.

Despite challenges, including Myanmar's rejection of ASEAN's peace framework and a motion by its parliament labeling the initiative as interference, ASEAN remains committed to its consensus. Diplomats highlighted the importance of engagement and efforts to improve humanitarian access, stressing continued dialogue as key to progress.