Key Arrest in Badrinath Temple Donation Theft Investigation

In a major breakthrough in the Badrinath Temple donation theft investigation, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) apprehended Pramod Nautiyal in Dehradun. The Uttarakhand Police confirmed his arrest on Monday night, stating he would face legal proceedings at the Gopeshwar court today.

The arrest followed a concerted effort by multiple police teams tracking Nautiyal's whereabouts. According to officials, the operation culminated in a late-night arrest after an intensive questioning session by the SIT.

Nautiyal figures prominently in the ongoing probe into alleged donation theft at this historical shrine. CCTV footage reportedly depicted him suspiciously transporting cash, gold, and silver coins from the shrine's donation counting room to his office. While Nautiyal is challenging his suspension, a multi-layered investigation continues, involving the state police and other committees.