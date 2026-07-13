India and US Near Landmark Trade Pact: A Matter of Timing

India is approaching a significant trade agreement with the United States, with both nations ready to sign once the timing is right, as confirmed by Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal on Monday. While addressing the media on the June 2026 trade data, Agarwal emphasized that there are no obstacles in the ongoing negotiations between the two countries.

Agarwal detailed the recent progress, noting that Indian and US delegations have engaged in regular structured discussions, with visits exchanged in May and June. The Commerce Secretary assures that talks are progressing well within an agreed framework.

Touching upon the broader trade context, Agarwal mentioned adjustments around IEEPA tariffs and ongoing investigations involving several countries, with India actively participating in consultations. Both the Indian and US governments have expressed optimism publicly about the deal's status, which is ready for signing pending the right opportunity.

Despite global economic volatility, Agarwal highlighted the consistent momentum in trade exchanges between India and the US, which supports steady growth. He refrained from providing a specific timeline for the agreement's completion but reiterated that no major hurdles remain.

The remarks coincide with the release of India's June 2026 trade data and its consultations with Washington and other partners on tariff issues, reinforcing the government's belief that the impending deal will bolster overall trade and offer predictability for stakeholders on both sides.