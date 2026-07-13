India and US Near Landmark Trade Pact: A Matter of Timing

India and the United States are poised to finalize a trade agreement as discussions advance smoothly within a set framework, according to Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal. With groundwork complete and mutual positivity, both nations await the right moment to sign the deal, ensuring stable trade growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 15:42 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 15:42 IST
India and US Near Landmark Trade Pact: A Matter of Timing
Representational Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

India is approaching a significant trade agreement with the United States, with both nations ready to sign once the timing is right, as confirmed by Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal on Monday. While addressing the media on the June 2026 trade data, Agarwal emphasized that there are no obstacles in the ongoing negotiations between the two countries.

Agarwal detailed the recent progress, noting that Indian and US delegations have engaged in regular structured discussions, with visits exchanged in May and June. The Commerce Secretary assures that talks are progressing well within an agreed framework.

Touching upon the broader trade context, Agarwal mentioned adjustments around IEEPA tariffs and ongoing investigations involving several countries, with India actively participating in consultations. Both the Indian and US governments have expressed optimism publicly about the deal's status, which is ready for signing pending the right opportunity.

Despite global economic volatility, Agarwal highlighted the consistent momentum in trade exchanges between India and the US, which supports steady growth. He refrained from providing a specific timeline for the agreement's completion but reiterated that no major hurdles remain.

The remarks coincide with the release of India's June 2026 trade data and its consultations with Washington and other partners on tariff issues, reinforcing the government's belief that the impending deal will bolster overall trade and offer predictability for stakeholders on both sides.

TRENDING

1
INS Sudarshini Brings India’s Maritime Heritage to Boston

INS Sudarshini Brings India’s Maritime Heritage to Boston

India
2
Tragedy on the Euphrates: Ferry Collision Claims Young Lives

Tragedy on the Euphrates: Ferry Collision Claims Young Lives

Global
3
Tensions Rise as U.S. and Iran Clash Over Hormuz

Tensions Rise as U.S. and Iran Clash Over Hormuz

Global
4
Shifting Political Tides: Analyzing Anwar Ibrahim's Coalition Defeat

Shifting Political Tides: Analyzing Anwar Ibrahim's Coalition Defeat

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From “Incentives” to Insecurity: The Broken Economics of Refugee Teaching

When Giants Clash, Smaller Economies Pay: The Global Cost of a US–China Trade Shock

AI-Powered Learning Delivers Better Skills, But Teacher Readiness Determines Real Impact, Study Finds

From Poverty to Prevention: Global Efforts Rise to Eliminate the Silent Threat of Noma

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026