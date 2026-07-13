India-US Trade Relations: Piyush Goyal Debunks Deadlock Claims

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has categorically denied reports alleging a deadlock in trade negotiations between India and the United States. On social media platform X, Goyal refuted claims from an international news agency, which suggested India was prolonging discussions to secure a more favorable deal instead of prioritizing an early agreement.

The minister highlighted his productive meetings with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer during Greer’s June visit to New Delhi. Goyal emphasized that both nations are enthusiastic about finalizing a balanced, commercially significant agreement benefitting businesses, farmers, workers, and consumers in both countries.

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal also assured that there are no impediments to finalizing the agreement. Speaking on trade data for June 2026, Agarwal outlined recent diplomatic engagements and noted that India was closely involved in ongoing discussions about U.S. tariff actions with other countries. With the framework deal ready, officials are optimistic about timely completion.