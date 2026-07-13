Datia By-Election: BJP's Tiwari Takes on Congress, Asserts Unchallenged Dominance

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Ashutosh Tiwari took a bold stance on Monday, dismissing victory claims by the Congress for the Datia Assembly by-election. Launching an attack on Congress leaders Jitu Patwari and Digvijaya Singh, Tiwari declared that there was "no competition" for the BJP in the constituency.

Tiwari underscored his confidence by focusing on the development narrative, asserting that all Datia voters align with progress under the current "double-engine government." He challengeed Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari's assertion of a 25,000-vote margin win, scrutinizing Patwari’s past electoral losses.

Taking aim at veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, Tiwari reiterated the "Bantadhar" label, often cited by the BJP to criticize Singh's tenure as Chief Minister. Tiwari dismissed Singh's acceptability among the public, retaining a firm belief in BJP's strength.

Responding to derogatory comments allegedly made by Congress comparing senior BJP leader Narottam Mishra to 'Ravana,' Tiwari stated such remarks wouldn't affect the party's unity nor Mishra's stature. He highlighted Narottam Mishra as a guiding figure for party workers and credited the trust of party leadership in his candidacy.

The by-election, necessitated by the disqualification of Rajendra Bharti under legislative provisions, has seen heavy deployment of top leadership from both parties. While Congress raises issues of internal BJP rifts, the ruling party parades a united front with prominent figures escorting Tiwari's nomination filing.