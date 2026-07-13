BJP Issues Defamation Notice to Omar Abdullah Over Bribery Allegations

Advocate Parimoksh Seth, representing the Jammu and Kashmir BJP, issued a legal notice to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for alleging BJP leaders offered bribes to National Conference MLAs. The notice demands withdrawal of the statement and an apology, with legal action threatened if unaddressed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 12:09 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 12:09 IST
BJP Issues Defamation Notice to Omar Abdullah Over Bribery Allegations
Advocate Parimoksh Seth, representing J&K BJP Chief Sat Paul Sharma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Jammu and Kashmir BJP, under the legal counsel of Advocate Parimoksh Seth, has served a legal notice to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah demanding an apology over allegations of bribery involving National Conference MLAs. According to Seth, the accusations leveled by Abdullah were not only baseless but also defamatory.

The legal notice, delivered via email and speed post, challenges Abdullah's claim that BJP leaders attempted to sway NC legislators with hefty bribes and ministerial posts. The BJP, through its state president Sat Paul Sharma, insists on evidence for the claims, emphasizing that their reputation has been damaged by such allegations.

The BJP has demanded Abdullah retract his statement within seven days and provide a public apology, failing which, the party threatens to pursue criminal and civil defamation suits seeking Rs 100 crore in damages. The allegations were initially stated at a National Conference rally, igniting tensions as the BJP counters with legal repercussions.

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