Madhya Pradesh Congress Eyes Landslide in Datia By-Election

Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari predicts a significant victory for the Congress in the Datia Assembly by-election, citing public enthusiasm for change and dissatisfaction within the BJP. As Congress fields Ghanshyam Singh, the party aims to capitalize on shifting political dynamics and public sentiment leading up to the July 30 polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 12:18 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 12:18 IST
Madhya Pradesh Congress Eyes Landslide in Datia By-Election
Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The Datia Assembly by-election is anticipated to be a critical moment for Madhya Pradesh's political landscape, with Congress President Jitu Patwari forecasting a decisive win for his party. Speaking to ANI on the final day for nominations, Patwari confidently projected a 25,000-vote lead for Congress, interpreting public enthusiasm as a clear demand for governance change.

Patwari's assurance comes as Congress nominee Ghanshyam Singh submitted his nomination papers, surrounded by senior party figures including former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh and Opposition Leader Umang Singhar. According to Singh, internal discontent within the BJP could be advantageous for Congress. "With Narottam Mishra's exclusion from the BJP ticket, the scenario now favors us. The public dissatisfaction with the BJP is palpable," Singh stated.

Singh, who has previously secured wins in the Datia seat in 1993 and 2003, emphasized the stark contrast between past and present political contexts, yet remains driven by the electorate's desire for transformation. The vacancy arose due to Rajendra Bharti's disqualification under electoral law provisions. Polling is slated for July 30, with results set for August 3, as the BJP presents Ashutosh Tiwari following Narottam Mishra's previous electoral loss. (ANI)

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