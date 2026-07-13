Yemen Tensions: Sanaa Airport Targeted to Block Iranian Aircraft
Yemen's defense ministry has stated that its forces targeted the runway at Sanaa International Airport to prevent the landing of an Iranian plane. The capital, Sanaa, is controlled by the Iran-backed Houthi faction, while the internationally recognized government, supported by Saudi Arabia, operates from Aden in the south.
- Country:
- Yemen
Yemen's defense ministry announced a strategic military action on Monday, targeting the runway at Sanaa International Airport to obstruct an Iranian aircraft from landing.
The airport is located in Yemen's capital, Sanaa, which is currently under the control of the Iran-aligned Houthi faction.
The internationally recognized government, backed by Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states, continues to operate from Aden in southern Yemen.