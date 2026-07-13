Trump Calls for Reimbursement as US Takes Charge of Strait of Hormuz

In a recent statement, President Donald Trump declared that the United States intends to assume control over the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz, suggesting that countries benefitting from this intervention should provide financial compensation.

This move comes as tensions with Iran escalate, following Iran's effective blockade of the passage, a critical channel for global oil supplies. The blockage has led to increased oil prices and heightened anxiety over global inflation.

The U.S. and Iran have engaged in intense military confrontations, with Iran claiming missile and drone strikes on American facilities in the Gulf region. The situation casts doubt on a recent interim agreement aimed at reopening the strait and resuming negotiations to ease hostilities.