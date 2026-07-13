Trump Calls for Reimbursement as US Takes Charge of Strait of Hormuz

President Donald Trump announced that the United States plans to take control over the Strait of Hormuz, emphasizing the need for reimbursement from other nations benefiting from the waterway's security. The escalating tensions with Iran have heightened concerns over oil supply routes, driving up global energy prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 18:05 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 18:05 IST
Trump Calls for Reimbursement as US Takes Charge of Strait of Hormuz
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a recent statement, President Donald Trump declared that the United States intends to assume control over the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz, suggesting that countries benefitting from this intervention should provide financial compensation.

This move comes as tensions with Iran escalate, following Iran's effective blockade of the passage, a critical channel for global oil supplies. The blockage has led to increased oil prices and heightened anxiety over global inflation.

The U.S. and Iran have engaged in intense military confrontations, with Iran claiming missile and drone strikes on American facilities in the Gulf region. The situation casts doubt on a recent interim agreement aimed at reopening the strait and resuming negotiations to ease hostilities.

TRENDING

1
INS Sudarshini Brings India’s Maritime Heritage to Boston

INS Sudarshini Brings India’s Maritime Heritage to Boston

India
2
Tragedy on the Euphrates: Ferry Collision Claims Young Lives

Tragedy on the Euphrates: Ferry Collision Claims Young Lives

Global
3
Tensions Rise as U.S. and Iran Clash Over Hormuz

Tensions Rise as U.S. and Iran Clash Over Hormuz

Global
4
Shifting Political Tides: Analyzing Anwar Ibrahim's Coalition Defeat

Shifting Political Tides: Analyzing Anwar Ibrahim's Coalition Defeat

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From “Incentives” to Insecurity: The Broken Economics of Refugee Teaching

When Giants Clash, Smaller Economies Pay: The Global Cost of a US–China Trade Shock

AI-Powered Learning Delivers Better Skills, But Teacher Readiness Determines Real Impact, Study Finds

From Poverty to Prevention: Global Efforts Rise to Eliminate the Silent Threat of Noma

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026