Tanker Turmoil: Straits of Hormuz Traffic Hits Two-Month Low Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions

Amid escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran, tanker traffic in the key Strait of Hormuz has plunged to its lowest level in two months, according to shipping data revealed on Monday.

Vessels are increasingly disabling AIS tracking transponders, complicating efforts to track traffic. Analysts highlight the risk of tighter oil supply and rising market prices if the strait sees a prolonged closure.

The situation mirrors past disruptions by other regional conflicts, raising global energy supply concerns, especially as at least three ship-to-ship oil transfers are reported off Oman's coast.