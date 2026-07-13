Tensions Escalate: Houthis Accuse Saudi Arabia of Airstrikes on Sanaa Airport

The Iran-aligned Houthi group in Yemen has accused Saudi Arabia of conducting airstrikes on Sanaa International Airport. Houthi spokesperson Yahya Saree warned that this act marks the end of a de-escalation phase, promising a response and repercussions for the Saudi kingdom's actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 17:18 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 17:18 IST
Tensions Escalate: Houthis Accuse Saudi Arabia of Airstrikes on Sanaa Airport
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  • Country:
  • Yemen

The Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen have leveled accusations against Saudi Arabia, claiming that the kingdom orchestrated recent airstrikes on Sanaa International Airport. This development marks a significant escalation in hostilities between the two sides.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree took to the Telegram channel on Monday, issuing a stark warning that the alleged aggression will not go unpunished. Saree's statement described the attack as a termination point of the current de-escalation phase, signaling a potential surge in conflict.

Riyadh has not publicly responded to the accusations, but the situation underscores the fragile and volatile nature of the conflict landscape in the region. Observers are closely monitoring how this incident will influence diplomatic relations and the broader geopolitical dynamics.

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