Neeru Dhanda: India's Rising Star in Shotgun Shooting

Neeru Dhanda, the first Indian woman to win an individual gold in women's trap at an ISSF World Cup, attributes her success to a fearless mindset and self-belief. As she prepares for the Asian Games, World Championship, and LA 2028 Olympics, Dhanda credits her family, coaches, and institutions for support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 17:56 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 17:56 IST
Neeru Dhanda: India's Rising Star in Shotgun Shooting
Neeru Dhanda with Indian flag after winning gold medal in trap event at ISSF World Cup 2026 in Italy. (Photo: ISSF). Image Credit: ANI

Neeru Dhanda has etched her name in the history books as the first Indian woman to secure an individual gold medal in the women's trap event at an ISSF World Cup. Fresh from her victory in Lonato, Italy, Dhanda credits her triumph to a fearless mindset and unwavering self-belief, key components in her impressive performance.

The 26-year-old shooter showcased remarkable composure in the final round, scoring 27 hits out of 30, narrowly beating former world champion Carole Cormenier of France. With a national record score of 121 out of 125 in qualification, Dhanda's victory is a milestone not just for her, but for Indian shotgun shooting as a whole.

Dhanda expressed her gratitude towards the Indian Army, Bhopal Shooting Academy, and the NRAI for their unwavering support and credited her coaches for their significant role in her success. Looking ahead, she is setting her sights on the Asian Games, World Championship, and ultimately the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, laying out a series of incremental goals to guide her journey.

TRENDING

1
INS Sudarshini Brings India’s Maritime Heritage to Boston

INS Sudarshini Brings India’s Maritime Heritage to Boston

India
2
Tragedy on the Euphrates: Ferry Collision Claims Young Lives

Tragedy on the Euphrates: Ferry Collision Claims Young Lives

Global
3
Tensions Rise as U.S. and Iran Clash Over Hormuz

Tensions Rise as U.S. and Iran Clash Over Hormuz

Global
4
Shifting Political Tides: Analyzing Anwar Ibrahim's Coalition Defeat

Shifting Political Tides: Analyzing Anwar Ibrahim's Coalition Defeat

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From “Incentives” to Insecurity: The Broken Economics of Refugee Teaching

When Giants Clash, Smaller Economies Pay: The Global Cost of a US–China Trade Shock

AI-Powered Learning Delivers Better Skills, But Teacher Readiness Determines Real Impact, Study Finds

From Poverty to Prevention: Global Efforts Rise to Eliminate the Silent Threat of Noma

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026