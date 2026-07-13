Neeru Dhanda: India's Rising Star in Shotgun Shooting

Neeru Dhanda has etched her name in the history books as the first Indian woman to secure an individual gold medal in the women's trap event at an ISSF World Cup. Fresh from her victory in Lonato, Italy, Dhanda credits her triumph to a fearless mindset and unwavering self-belief, key components in her impressive performance.

The 26-year-old shooter showcased remarkable composure in the final round, scoring 27 hits out of 30, narrowly beating former world champion Carole Cormenier of France. With a national record score of 121 out of 125 in qualification, Dhanda's victory is a milestone not just for her, but for Indian shotgun shooting as a whole.

Dhanda expressed her gratitude towards the Indian Army, Bhopal Shooting Academy, and the NRAI for their unwavering support and credited her coaches for their significant role in her success. Looking ahead, she is setting her sights on the Asian Games, World Championship, and ultimately the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, laying out a series of incremental goals to guide her journey.