Escalation in Yemen: Houthi-Saudi Tensions Resurface Amid Airport Airstrikes

Tensions rose again in the long-standing Yemen conflict as the Iran-aligned Houthi movement, controlling northern Yemen, accused Saudi Arabia of attacking Sanaa's international airport with airstrikes. The Houthi military spokesperson, Yahya Saree, condemned the strikes as 'blatant aggression' and warned of retaliation, declaring the end of a recent de-escalation period.

The accusations came as Yemen's internationally recognized government, based in Aden and backed by Saudi Arabia, admitted its armed forces targeted the airport runway to prevent an Iranian plane's landing. The aircraft, however, was rerouted and safely landed at Hodeidah airport, under Houthi control. Despite a 2022 truce that has mostly held, regional escalations, notably tied to the Israel-Gaza war, persist.

This rekindled crisis comes amid Yemen's decade-long civil war, involving proxy wars from external powers like Iran. Recent flare-ups saw the destruction of the Saudi-led coalition, following advancements by a UAE-backed separatist movement in the south. The information minister alleged Houthi detention of a Red Cross aircraft at Sanaa airport, further straining relations.