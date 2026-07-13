Escalation in Yemen: Houthi-Saudi Tensions Resurface Amid Airport Airstrikes

The Iran-aligned Houthi movement controlling northern Yemen accused Saudi Arabia of airstrikes on Sanaa's airport, ending a de-escalation period in the ongoing conflict. Tensions have flared amid regional instability, despite a 2022 truce largely holding. The over decade-long civil war continues shaping regional dynamics in the Middle East.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 18:29 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 18:29 IST
Escalation in Yemen: Houthi-Saudi Tensions Resurface Amid Airport Airstrikes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Yemen

Tensions rose again in the long-standing Yemen conflict as the Iran-aligned Houthi movement, controlling northern Yemen, accused Saudi Arabia of attacking Sanaa's international airport with airstrikes. The Houthi military spokesperson, Yahya Saree, condemned the strikes as 'blatant aggression' and warned of retaliation, declaring the end of a recent de-escalation period.

The accusations came as Yemen's internationally recognized government, based in Aden and backed by Saudi Arabia, admitted its armed forces targeted the airport runway to prevent an Iranian plane's landing. The aircraft, however, was rerouted and safely landed at Hodeidah airport, under Houthi control. Despite a 2022 truce that has mostly held, regional escalations, notably tied to the Israel-Gaza war, persist.

This rekindled crisis comes amid Yemen's decade-long civil war, involving proxy wars from external powers like Iran. Recent flare-ups saw the destruction of the Saudi-led coalition, following advancements by a UAE-backed separatist movement in the south. The information minister alleged Houthi detention of a Red Cross aircraft at Sanaa airport, further straining relations.

TRENDING

1
INS Sudarshini Brings India’s Maritime Heritage to Boston

INS Sudarshini Brings India’s Maritime Heritage to Boston

India
2
Tragedy on the Euphrates: Ferry Collision Claims Young Lives

Tragedy on the Euphrates: Ferry Collision Claims Young Lives

Global
3
Tensions Rise as U.S. and Iran Clash Over Hormuz

Tensions Rise as U.S. and Iran Clash Over Hormuz

Global
4
Shifting Political Tides: Analyzing Anwar Ibrahim's Coalition Defeat

Shifting Political Tides: Analyzing Anwar Ibrahim's Coalition Defeat

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From “Incentives” to Insecurity: The Broken Economics of Refugee Teaching

When Giants Clash, Smaller Economies Pay: The Global Cost of a US–China Trade Shock

AI-Powered Learning Delivers Better Skills, But Teacher Readiness Determines Real Impact, Study Finds

From Poverty to Prevention: Global Efforts Rise to Eliminate the Silent Threat of Noma

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026