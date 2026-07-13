France Enables Ukraine to Produce Advanced Military Arsenal

France has taken a significant step in strengthening Ukraine's military capabilities by allowing the production of French-made cruise missiles, precision-guided bombs, and air defense interceptor missiles within Ukrainian borders. This strategic move comes after President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy formalized a defense cooperation roadmap.

The agreement, announced during a press conference with 25 leaders in Paris, marks the first time France has permitted the licensing of its advanced weaponry to Ukraine. This development aims to bolster Ukraine's arsenal amid escalating Russian aggression, as Kyiv continues to procure cutting-edge Franco-Italian air defense systems and Rafale fighter jets.

In addition to enabling the production of the AASM precision-guided bombs, Aster missiles, and SCALP cruise missiles, Macron announced that radar systems would be provided to enhance Ukraine's defense infrastructure. Plans also include delivering 16 Rafale warplanes to be operational by 2028, alongside multinational military exercises with Ukraine's allies in neighboring countries, contingent on a ceasefire with Russia.