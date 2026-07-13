Ukraine Bolsters Defense with Franco-Italian Systems

Ukraine has strengthened its defense strategy by acquiring Franco-Italian air defense systems and 16 Rafale fighter jets, which are set to operate in its airspace between 2028 and 2029, according to France's President Emmanuel Macron.

Macron revealed that Paris is also authorizing the production of several military capabilities, including the Scalp cruise missile.

In a joint press briefing with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Macron stated that Ukraine's allies have consented to initiate military exercises in countries adjacent to Ukraine, forming part of a strategy for a multinational force ready to be deployed following a ceasefire with Russia.