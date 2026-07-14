Heartbreaking Homecoming: Indian Tourists' Remains Return After Vietnam Tragedy

The remains of Indian tourists who perished in a boat capsize in Vietnam were returned to Chennai. Survivor Nirmal Kumar recounted the tragic incident, and tributes were paid to the deceased. The families expressed gratitude for the swift action by the Indian and Vietnamese authorities to recover the bodies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 10:50 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 10:50 IST
Heartbreaking Homecoming: Indian Tourists' Remains Return After Vietnam Tragedy
Mortal remains of two residents of Tamil Nadu arrive in Chennai (Photo/ANI) (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The solemn return of the remains of Indian tourists, who tragically lost their lives in a boat capsize in Vietnam, took place at Chennai International Airport. Grieving families gathered to receive their loved ones, while poignant tributes echoed throughout the terminal.

Nirmal Kumar, a survivor from Palani, shared a harrowing account of the fateful journey. 'The boat turned upside down between islands, leaving 20 people struggling in the sea after their escape attempt,' he recounted. Rescue delay worsened the plight for those trapped inside due to the boat's enclosure.

A victim, CB Vinay Kumar from Vellore, intended to attend a conference in Vietnam. His family extended thanks to Vietnamese and Indian governments for their swift response in recovering the bodies. Vellore MLA Vinoth and Tamil Nadu officials were commended for supporting the grieving families.

Floral tributes were laid at the airport as the bodies of 15 Indian tourists arrived from Vietnam. The accident on July 11 involved 36 individuals, including 32 Indian tourists, and occurred near Hon May Rut Ngoai Island. The victims included tourists from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala.

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