Ram Mandir Donation Scandal: Congress Calls for Supreme Court Probe

Congress leader Danish Ali on Monday questioned the integrity and transparency of the ongoing investigation into the alleged embezzlement of donations meant for the Ram Mandir. Ali expressed skepticism over the probe, alleging a 'cover-up' and calling for the Supreme Court's intervention to ensure a fair and time-bound inquiry.

Ali stated that there was a consensus, even among the BJP, RSS, and the Trust, that a theft occurred. However, he raised doubts about who should lead the investigation, criticizing the impartiality of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by the Uttar Pradesh government. 'It's unfair for those under whose watch the theft happened to investigate it,' Ali remarked.

The Congress leader alleged that the SIT reported to an ex officio member of the Trust, which demanded an FIR and insisted on accessing the report—a situation Ali described as a cover-up influenced by high-ranking individuals. He backed UP Congress chief Ajay Rai's call for a Supreme Court-supervised probe for transparency.

The Supreme Court, responding to these concerns, has issued notices to the Centre, the Uttar Pradesh government, and the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. The Court demanded a SIT status report and set a hearing for the following Monday. An Ayodhya court also extended the judicial custody of eight accused in the case, highlighting ongoing legal proceedings.