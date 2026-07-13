YSR Congress Slams Government Over Alleged Farmer Oppression

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) launched a scathing critique against the Andhra Pradesh government on Monday, alleging an abuse of power in targeting farmers in Undavalli. According to a YSRCP statement, the Chandrababu Naidu-led administration deployed over 100 police officers and bulldozers against 11 small farming families.

YSRCP National Spokesperson Karthik Yellapragada condemned the government's actions as “a blatant abuse of power.” He criticized the destruction of crops while land acquisition issues remain unresolved in the High Court, calling it a clear disregard for the rule of law. Yellapragada emphasized that the use of weekend raids and unfair compensation to intimidate small farmers is intolerable.

The YSRCP vowed to support the affected farmers and persistently challenge what they describe as “undemocratic tyranny” until justice is served. Despite repeated allegations, the Andhra Pradesh government has yet to respond. Separately, YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has accused the government of using police to stifle political dissent, citing rising crimes against vulnerable groups as evidence of systemic failure.