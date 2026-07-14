Clashes Erupt Ahead of Contentious Elections in Pakistan-Administered Kashmir

Recent clashes in Pakistan-administered Kashmir have claimed the lives of nine individuals, as tensions simmer over upcoming regional elections. Protesters, challenging electoral arrangements, encountered resistance from security forces, leading to violent confrontations.

At the heart of the unrest is a debate on 12 seats reserved for refugees from the region who reside in other parts of Pakistan, causing dissenters to argue that local representation is being undermined.

The Joint Action Committee, a group now under a government ban, is pressing ahead with their planned march, prompting authorities to heighten security measures in a bid to avert more violence. Thirty individuals have reportedly been killed in related unrest since June.