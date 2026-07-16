Mamata Banerjee Strikes Back Amid TMC Turmoil: A Battle of Will

Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee addresses critics amid party rebellion, condemning 'age-shaming' and vowing to continue her fight for the people. Asserting resilience, she challenges BJP tactics and pledges to rebuild TMC, highlighting her unwavering principles despite political pressures and resignations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 10:56 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 10:56 IST
Mamata Banerjee Strikes Back Amid TMC Turmoil: A Battle of Will
Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief and former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: Mamata Banerjee social media). Image Credit: ANI
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Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, former Chief Minister of West Bengal, robustly countered her critics on Wednesday amid internal party dissent, stating that attempts to 'age-shame' her would not deter her commitment to the people. In a video message, Banerjee urged the public against such tactics and accused BJP supporters of wishing her death post-election results.

She expressed her resolve by saying, 'Do not try to age-shame anyone. On the day of the election result, BJP lumpens wished me death by heart attack. I will stay alive till I see your end.' Banerjee reaffirmed her dedication to fighting for common citizens and workers, indicating that new members were joining the TMC ranks.

Amid the turmoil, Banerjee projected confidence, reminiscing about her ability to rebuild the party as she had in 2006. Despite the electoral setback, she proclaimed, 'Today we have 18 MPs. If I can restart in 2006, I can do it in 2026.' She alleged the elections were manipulated and criticized the police's alignment with BJP, all while maintaining her principles uncompromised.

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