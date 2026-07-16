"Members can't go and merge with party": Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant on Thursday alleged that the anti-defection law does not permit MPs to form a separate group and merge with another political party, while urging Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla not to recognise the six party MPs who joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

ANI | Updated: 16-07-2026 16:24 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 16:24 IST
"Members can't go and merge with party": Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant on Thursday alleged that the anti-defection law does not permit MPs to form a separate group and merge with another political party, while urging Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla not to recognise the six party MPs who joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. He said the party has submitted its objections to the Speaker, arguing that only a political party, and not individual members, can merge with another party under the provisions of the anti-defection law. Sawant expressed hope that the Speaker would decide in accordance with the Constitution.

"Everyone knows that six of our MPs have joined the Shinde group. According to the anti-defection law, only a party can merge with another party; members can't go and merge with a party. Where in the law is it allowed to form a group and get recognised by the Lok Sabha Speaker? We have asked the Speaker that those MPs cannot be recognised. I hope the Speaker will respect the Constitution," Sawant told reporters. His remark come after six Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MPs, Sanjay Haribhau Jadhav, Bhausaheb Rajaram Wakchaure, Omprakash Bhupalsingh Nimbalkar, Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Uttamrao Deshmukh and Nagesh Bapurao Patil Ashtikar, formally joined the Eknath Shinde faction on July 6, thereby reducing Uddhav Thackeray's strength in the Lok Sabha to three MPs and marking another major setback for the Shiv Sena (UBT) following the split in the party in 2022.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday dismissed the "low-level" remarks made by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, asserting that it is beneath him to even respond to them. He further drew a contrast between the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde. "They use the language of 'destroying,' while we speak the language of 'growing and developing.' They have been hurling abuses for four years, but they are only digging a deeper hole for themselves. The people of Maharashtra stand firmly with us," the Deputy CM added. (ANI)

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