Catalonia's Amnesty Bill: EU Court Ruling Sparks Political Shifts

The European Union's top court has ruled that Spain's amnesty law, offering pardons to those involved in Catalonia's separatist drive, doesn't violate EU rules. This law, which helped sustain Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's governance, eases political tensions in Spain despite opposition's resistance and complexities in complete legal interpretation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 17:36 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 17:36 IST
Catalonia's Amnesty Bill: EU Court Ruling Sparks Political Shifts
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In a notable decision, the European Union's highest court announced on Thursday that Spain's amnesty law, which provides pardons for those linked to Catalonia's separatist movement, is compliant with EU regulations. This ruling is a considerable victory for Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's administration and its Catalan allies.

The law, enacted by Spain's parliament in 2024, had been a cornerstone of an accord between Sanchez's Socialist Party and Catalan separatist factions, ensuring Sanchez's continued leadership in 2023. Despite attempts from the conservative opposition to challenge it, the law persevered.

The ruling underscores the complex political landscape Sanchez navigates, marked by his minority government's legislative struggles and corruption issues. Justice Minister Felix Bolaños and Catalan leaders, albeit with some reservations, acknowledged the court's decision as a step towards reconciliation, though nuances remain, particularly relating to ongoing judicial proceedings and the case of exiled leader Carles Puigdemont.

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