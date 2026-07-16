Pioneering Agricultural Future: ICAR's 98th Foundation Day Vision

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan outlined a transformative vision for Indian agriculture at ICAR's 98th Foundation Day, emphasizing collaboration between farmers and scientists. He launched initiatives like the '100 Young Scientist Grant Challenge' and urged 'Mission ICAR 100' to elevate innovation and prosperity in agriculture by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 17:36 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 17:36 IST
Pioneering Agricultural Future: ICAR's 98th Foundation Day Vision
Union Minister of Agriculture Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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Union Minister of Agriculture Shivraj Singh Chouhan presided over the 98th Foundation Day celebrations of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) in New Delhi, unveiling ambitious initiatives for India's agricultural sector.

Chouhan highlighted the historical significance of the day and commended ICAR's legacy in transforming India's agriculture. He emphasized the essential partnership between farmers, scientists, and government policies to achieve breakthroughs, asserting, 'If farmers are the soul, then scientists are the brain.'

Among the bold initiatives launched was the '100 Young Scientist Grant Challenge', aiming to propel innovation in fields like AI and Precision Agriculture. Chouhan introduced the 'One Institute, One Grant Innovation' initiative, urging technological advancement at each ICAR institute with national-level impacts. He further directed KVKs to evolve into multifaceted support centers, ensuring new agricultural technologies reach farmers promptly, aligning with PM Modi's 'Lab to Land' emphasis.

In a stirring address, Chouhan urged scientists to adopt a mission-driven approach, much like an inspired worker described by Lord Krishna, calling on them to turn farmers' dreams into reality. The event, bolstered by contributions from other ministers and stakeholders, was an emblematic moment for India's agricultural community, promising a progressive roadmap towards 2047.

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