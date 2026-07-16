The Jeweller's Dilemma: A Nation Divided Over Self-Defense and Justice

In a case that has stirred national debate, Italy's political leaders are pushing for a presidential pardon for Mario Roggero, a 72-year-old jeweller convicted of killing two robbers in self-defense. The appeal underscores concerns about perceived excessive punishment given Roggero's age and the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Roggero's act of shooting at the robbers, who had targeted his jewellery store in Grinzane Cavour, has garnered widespread support, including from Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's coalition. They argue Roggero defended his life and property, but Italy's supreme court maintained that he overstepped legitimate self-defense.

As public opinion remains split, Roggero has taken to social media to rally support, with pledges of backing for his legal plight pouring in. Meanwhile, the justice ministry is set to review the pardon request before forwarding it to President Sergio Mattarella, indicating ongoing legal and political dimensions to the case.