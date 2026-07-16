Britain Targets Illicit Gold Networks Fuelling Sudan's War

In a decisive move, Britain announced on Thursday the imposition of sanctions targeting illicit gold and finance networks that have been fuelling the ongoing conflict in Sudan. The sanctions impact 11 individuals and entities allegedly involved in these networks.

The UK government aims to dismantle financial operations that contribute to the escalation of hostilities in Sudan. Officials emphasize that disrupting these networks is essential to undermining the resources of those perpetuating the war.

This strategy underscores Britain's commitment to supporting peace and stability in the war-torn region, aligning with international efforts to curb violence and restore order.