Congress Chief Urges PM Modi for All-Party Meeting on Constitution Amendment Bill

Mallikarjun Kharge requests Prime Minister Modi to hold an All-Party meeting regarding the 'revised proposals' for the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, focused on women's reservation and delimitation. The bill, previously defeated in the Lok Sabha, might be reintroduced in the Monsoon Session, sparking political debates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 17:30 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 17:30 IST
Congress Chief Urges PM Modi for All-Party Meeting on Constitution Amendment Bill
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Congress President, Mallikarjun Kharge, has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene an All-Party Meeting. The purpose of this meeting would be to discuss the government's 'revised proposals' related to the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026. This bill, focusing on 33 per cent women's reservation in legislatures and delimitation in the Lok Sabha, was unsuccessful in the Lower House on April 17, having failed to secure the necessary two-thirds majority.

Amid discussions about reintroducing the Bill during the Monsoon Session of Parliament on July 20, Kharge emphasized the need for 'adequate time' to review the proposed legislation before its parliamentary introduction. He expressed this concern in a letter to PM Modi, highlighting that previous requests to hold an All-Party Meeting in March and April 2026 were not entertained, ultimately leading to the bill's defeat in the Lok Sabha.

Kharge reiterated the Congress party's stance, asserting that they would firmly oppose the proposed Delimitation Bill if presented in the upcoming session as reported by media. Meanwhile, senior Congress figure Jairam Ramesh confirmed the party's strong opposition, insisting on unity among opposition entities. The bill's aim is to expand Lok Sabha seats to 850, amidst evolving political dynamics.

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