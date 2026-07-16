Vakatawa's Comeback: Fiji vs Scotland Showdown

Fiji's rugby team is making headlines as they prepare to debut center Virimi Vakatawa against Scotland in this weekend's Nations Championship. The match marks Vakatawa's return to the international stage, after previously representing France in 32 encounters.

The lineup for the upcoming game includes key players such as Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula and captain Tevita Ikanivere. Vakatawa, known for his dynamic playing style, is anticipated to significantly impact Fiji's performance in the tournament.

The bench also boasts power with names like Sam Matavesi and Livai Natave ready to step in as the game progresses, ensuring Fiji has a robust squad to challenge Scotland effectively.