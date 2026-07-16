Karnataka Cabinet Expansion Delayed Amidst Speculations

In recent developments, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President, B K Hariprasad, announced a short postponement in the discussions concerning the expansion of the Karnataka cabinet, attributing it to the necessity for further deliberations. Hariprasad informed the media, stating that the discussions are set to resume after the Congress National President, Mallikarjun Kharge, returns from Bengaluru.

Amid rumors of Hariprasad's potential induction as a minister, he remarked, "I don't know about it. The high command will decide." Concurrently, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar engaged in dialogue with former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at the latter's residence in Bengaluru, sharing insights about the discussion on social media.

The scheduled meeting between Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah, and the Congress high command in New Delhi on July 18 is anticipated to deliberate upon the cabinet's expansion. Expectations are high as community factions press for representation, while the party headquarters warns against lobbying, underscoring that decisions will be rooted in regional balance, social representation, and merit.