Taiwan's Drone Defense Drive Amid Rising Tensions

Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te urged increased defense spending on drones, appealing for parliamentary support amidst growing Chinese pressure. Taiwan's government emphasizes drones due to geopolitical tensions, proposing a T$210 billion investment through 2031. This move aligns with international expectations for Taiwan's commitment to collective defense and U.S. support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 11:24 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 11:24 IST
Taiwan's Drone Defense Drive Amid Rising Tensions
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President Lai Ching-te of Taiwan has called for increased defense spending, focusing on drones, urging parliamentary support as tensions with China mount. Speaking at the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology, Lai emphasized the growing importance of drones amid regional conflicts.

In May, Taiwan's opposition-dominated parliament approved only a portion of the proposed defense budget, allocating funds primarily for U.S. arms. Now, the government has proposed a T$210 billion package dedicated to surveillance, coastal attack, and small surface drones, extending to the end of 2031.

China considers Taiwan a part of its territory and has not ruled out using force to assert control. Despite this, Taiwan's administration, supported by the U.S., continues to reject Beijing's claims, focusing on strengthening its defense capabilities as a deterrent.

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