Russian Blogger Detained: A Shift in Political Allegiance

Russian blogger Ilya Remeslo, once a pro-Kremlin supporter, has been detained for allegedly spreading false information about the armed forces. Remeslo's change in stance, highlighted by his viral manifesto explaining why he no longer supports President Putin, signals a significant political shift within Russian social commentary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 13:51 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 13:51 IST
Russian Blogger Detained: A Shift in Political Allegiance
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian blogger Ilya Remeslo, known for his past support of the Kremlin, is now facing legal challenges. He has been detained on charges of disseminating false information about the armed forces, according to the state news agency, TASS.

Remeslo's detention follows his publication of a manifesto that went viral on social media in March. Entitled "Five reasons why I stopped supporting Vladimir Putin," the document represents a clear departure from his earlier pro-Kremlin views.

His case underscores the tense political climate in Russia, where dissent against President Vladimir Putin and criticism of the Ukrainian conflict can lead to serious repercussions.

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