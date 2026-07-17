Andy Burnham: A New Pro-Business Leader for Labour

Britain's new prime minister Andy Burnham announced he'll lead the Labour Party as a pro-business leader. Drawing from his experience as Greater Manchester's mayor, he promises to implement business-centric policies across the nation to enhance economic growth, succeeding Keir Starmer in this pivotal role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 17:17 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 17:17 IST
Andy Burnham: A New Pro-Business Leader for Labour
Andy Burnham
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's incoming prime minister, Andy Burnham, has pledged to be a pro-business leader for the Labour Party. He emphasizes that his tenure as mayor of Greater Manchester will serve as a blueprint for national governance.

Burnham, after being confirmed as Labour's new leader, highlighted his successful collaborative work with businesses to spark economic development in Manchester.

He aims to apply the same strategy across Britain, emphasizing a united approach to transforming local economies and fostering growth.

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