Political tensions are rising in Ukraine as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy named former top cop Ihor Klymenko to lead the country’s national security and defence council. This appointment follows Zelenskiy’s controversial removal of a beloved young defence minister, sparking public outcry for a second consecutive day.

Zelenskiy outlined that Klymenko will coordinate various aspects of the nation’s security and defence, particularly defence production. However, uncertainty looms over the current chairman, Rustem Umerov, and the possibility of him obtaining a new position amidst these changes.

Amidst a backdrop of escalated military tension and protests, Zelenskiy’s leadership is facing a significant test. Protesters are demanding the reappointment of the popular defence minister, who was instrumental in modernising Ukraine’s military strategy. With winter and Russian air strikes looming, the new government faces immense pressure to prepare for the challenges ahead.