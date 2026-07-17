PM Modi Inaugurates 75 Modernized Railway Stations Nationwide

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated 75 rejuvenated railway stations across India, marking a significant step in the nation's railway modernization efforts. Among these, the Harrawala Railway Station in Dehradun was highlighted, with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) present at the ceremony.

Chief Minister Dhami expressed gratitude to PM Modi and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, emphasizing that the redeveloped Harrawala Railway Station, adorned with local Aipan art and enhanced facilities, is a source of pride for Uttarakhand. The station's redevelopment, costing around Rs 19 crore, effectively showcases Doon Valley's natural beauty and the state's cultural heritage.

Dhami also credited PM Modi's leadership for driving Indian Railways' transformation, citing the introduction of indigenous trains like Vande Bharat as symbols of self-reliant India. He noted that over 75% of the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag Rail Project is completed, which, once operational, will uplift Uttarakhand's socio-economic and tourism sectors. The Rs 4,769 crore railway budget allocation for Uttarakhand underlines a special commitment to the state.