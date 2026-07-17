PM Modi Champions Punjab's Role in India's Sports Renaissance

Prime Minister Modi applauds Jalandhar's sports manufacturing influence, urging Punjab's youth to capitalize on India's expanding sports ecosystem. Highlighting recent international collaborations, he emphasizes new opportunities for aspiring athletes, encouraging participation in government initiatives like 'Khelo India'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 20:50 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 20:50 IST
PM Modi Champions Punjab's Role in India's Sports Renaissance
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Jalandhar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a rousing speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized Jalandhar's pivotal role in India's burgeoning sports manufacturing industry, urging Punjab's youth to embrace emerging opportunities in the athletics sector. He noted that the expansive sports ecosystem fostered by the central government, coupled with international partnerships, is paving the way for ambitious athletes.

Speaking at a public event following the inauguration of infrastructure projects valued at over Rs 5,470 crore in Jalandhar, the Prime Minister extolled Punjab's rich heritage in sports, reiterating the region’s prominent contributions to national pride. He encouraged young athletes to harness initiatives like 'Khelo India' to enhance their sporting talents.

Recently returning from a trip to Australia and New Zealand, Modi highlighted the establishment of international agreements aimed at supporting Indian athletes and the sports industry. These agreements include a collaborative sports roadmap with Australia, emphasizing athlete training and sports technology, and plans for the India-Australia Youth Sports Festival.

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