Seismic Shockwaves: Tsunami Warning After Mexico Quake

A 7.4 magnitude earthquake hit near Mexico's Chiapas coast, sparking a tsunami warning. Shaking was felt in Guatemala and El Salvador, but no immediate damage was reported. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded it at a depth of 10 km, while authorities activated safety protocols.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 20:55 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 20:55 IST
Seismic Shockwaves: Tsunami Warning After Mexico Quake
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  • Country:
  • Mexico

A powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck near Mexico's southern Chiapas coast on Friday, triggering a tsunami warning that extended to neighboring Guatemala and El Salvador.

Authorities have not yet reported any damage following the quake, which the U.S. Geological Survey noted occurred at a shallow depth of 10 km near Puerto Madero.

In Guatemala City, buildings shook and a Reuters witness observed residents rushing into the streets. Local media showed government buildings being evacuated in response to the tremor, which was also felt in El Salvador and the Mexican state of Oaxaca, where only moderate intensity was reported.

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