PM Modi in Chandigarh: Major Developments and Key Interactions
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated multiple development projects worth over Rs 4,700 crore in Chandigarh, addressing its impact on neighboring states. Congress MP Manish Tewari engaged with the Prime Minister post-event. Chandigarh's advancements, spanning several sectors, were highlighted as integral to the NDA government's governance model.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after participating in a major event in Chandigarh, engaged briefly with Congress MP Manish Tewari on stage. The Prime Minister had earlier inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various developmental projects in the region, collectively valued at over Rs 4,700 crore.
While addressing a public gathering, PM Modi emphasized the wide-ranging impact of Chandigarh's development, noting that it benefits not only the Union Territory but also adjacent states. He praised Chandigarh as a paragon of planned development, stating that the NDA government has consistently prioritized its growth through initiatives spanning healthcare, education, and infrastructure.
Highlighting the strategic significance of Chandigarh, Modi remarked on the substantial advancements in healthcare facilities, particularly at the PGI Chandigarh, which are set to benefit thousands. He also mentioned legal reforms initiated in Chandigarh, marking it as the first city to implement the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, replacing outdated colonial laws with a justice-oriented system.
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