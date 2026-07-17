PM Modi in Chandigarh: Major Developments and Key Interactions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after participating in a major event in Chandigarh, engaged briefly with Congress MP Manish Tewari on stage. The Prime Minister had earlier inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various developmental projects in the region, collectively valued at over Rs 4,700 crore.

While addressing a public gathering, PM Modi emphasized the wide-ranging impact of Chandigarh's development, noting that it benefits not only the Union Territory but also adjacent states. He praised Chandigarh as a paragon of planned development, stating that the NDA government has consistently prioritized its growth through initiatives spanning healthcare, education, and infrastructure.

Highlighting the strategic significance of Chandigarh, Modi remarked on the substantial advancements in healthcare facilities, particularly at the PGI Chandigarh, which are set to benefit thousands. He also mentioned legal reforms initiated in Chandigarh, marking it as the first city to implement the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, replacing outdated colonial laws with a justice-oriented system.