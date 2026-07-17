Franco-German Unity Strengthens Against Economic Pressures From China

In a unified front, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron pledged to strengthen defense cooperation and address mounting economic challenges from China. During a joint press meeting, the leaders emphasized Europe's need to counter China's market practices, which they claim are undermining European industries.

While acknowledging China's influence, Macron clarified that their stance was not anti-Chinese but a pragmatic response to economic disparities. The leaders agreed on several defense initiatives, including missile and strike systems, aiming to enhance collective European security in light of shifting U.S. commitments in the region.

Additionally, France and Germany plan to collaborate on nuclear deterrence strategies, though Macron assured that France will independently finance its nuclear program. The continued progress on projects like the Future Combat Air System underscores their commitment to innovative defense solutions despite previous setbacks.