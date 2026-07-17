Turmoil Escalates: Gaza Funeral Airstrike Sparks Outrage
An Israeli airstrike on a funeral in Gaza killed eight Palestinians, igniting tensions with Hamas militants. The funeral was for a person previously killed by Israeli strikes. Hamas deemed the attack a 'brutal massacre' and called for international intervention. Violence continues despite a ceasefire, with rising casualties on both sides.
- Country:
- Palestine
An Israeli airstrike targeting a funeral in Nuseirat, central Gaza Strip, resulted in the death of at least eight Palestinians and injuring 20 others, according to local health officials.
The attack took place during a funeral for a victim of an earlier strike, intensifying the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. Hamas labeled the attack a 'brutal massacre' and urged the United Nations to intervene.
The Israeli military claimed the strike targeted an Islamic Jihad cell, acknowledging potential harm to civilians, despite a ceasefire in place since October. The violence has persisted, leading to significant casualties on both sides.