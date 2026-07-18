Transforming Healthcare: India's Digital Health Revolution

In a significant address during the Indian Medical Association's award ceremony in the national capital, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extolled the transformative impact of digital technology on India's healthcare sector. Singh highlighted the revolutionary success of the e-Sanjeevani platform, which has facilitated over 47 crore teleconsultations since its inception in 2019. This milestone demonstrates the critical role technology plays in bridging healthcare accessibility gaps across the nation.

The occasion also saw Singh awarding Lifetime Achievement accolades to five eminent doctors—Dr Bharat Agarwal, Dr AK Patel, Dr Navin Dang, Dr (Prof) S Rajasekaran, and Dr CP Thakur—recognizing their exceptional contributions to the medical field. At the event, Singh underscored the government's stance on healthcare expenditure, emphasizing the view of health funding as an enduring investment rather than mere welfare expenditure. Notably, he cited a substantial 194 per cent growth in the health budget over the past 12 years.

Highlighting nationwide healthcare initiatives like Ayushman Bharat and Ayushman Arogya Mandir, Singh affirmed that modern technology has been pivotal in democratizing healthcare access. He reiterated the commitment to fortifying healthcare infrastructure, noting that the e-Sanjeevani portal has significantly benefited residents in remote areas. "This is merely one facet of the government's extensive investment in healthcare infrastructure, emphasizing that health expenditure equates to national wealth creation," Singh remarked.